Judith Newman passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 7th at the age of 81. Born on August 5th 1941 in Lackawanna, NY to her dear parents Charles and Jeanne Thompson of Altoona, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Don Newman, sons Richard James and Don Newman Jr, daughter Tami Isherwood, and 3 beautiful granddaughters Alaina James, and Annika and Mikayla Isherwood.

Judy was a devoted teacher for 34 years within the Lackawanna City School system where she taught Science to 5th and 6th grade classes. She achieved several major accomplishments, including Teacher of the Year. Nothing made her happier than taking her students on trips to the Toronto Science Museum and helping them create science experiments in the classroom, including incubating and hatching baby ducklings.

She loved her family and participated in all her children’s activities, including coaching soccer for Lakeshore Youth Soccer, cross country skiing, Western New York Cub Pack and Boy Scout Troop 591. She also followed her own passions and was a consummate role model volunteering for selfless volunteer activities, including Beanie Baby raffles for the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, singing in the church choir at First Church of Evans, participating in the Western New York Lions Clubs as the first female District Governor, and Vision Missions based in the Dominican Republic.

Her love was her home, her husband, children, grandchildren, family, pets, friends, cooking, crafting, angels, and Chautauqua Lake. She gave tirelessly with an open heart, always making everyone she touched feel unique and special.

Judy created a beautiful home for her family in Derby, NY before retiring as a ‘snowbird’ with her devoted husband Don for 10 years in Mulberry, FL. She moved to The Villages, FL in 2017 where her and Don made another beautiful new home and many new cherished friends.

Fly with the angels Judy and spread your beautiful new set of wings, be free sweet soul. Donations can be made to the Eastport Lions Club in The Villages, FL.