Lube tech arrested at oil change station after driving in wrong direction

A lube technician driving in the wrong direction was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Take 5 Oil Change in Lady Lake.

Wyatt Daniel McKay, 19, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Ford pickup at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday when he was spotted driving in the wrong direction on West McClendon Street, which is a one-way roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The police officer who initiated the traffic stop in the Take 5 Oil Change parking lot was familiar with McKay, having warned him in the past against driving the wrong way on the one-street which is next to Take 5 Oil Change.

A computer check revealed that McKay’s driver’s license had been suspended Feb. 14 for failure to pay a traffic fine.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.