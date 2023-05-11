Robert L. Smith passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 80.

Born on November 22, 1942 in Belize City, Belize (formerly British Honduras), Robert came to the United States in 1968 to study printing at New York School of the Arts. He proudly worked in the not-for-profit sector for several decades as a printer and in office administration at Foreign Policy Association and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in New York City. He retired in 1993 to be a stay-at-home dad. Robert and his life partner, Barbara Perry, left Greenwich, Connecticut to retire to The Villages in April 2019.

Robert is survived by Barbara Perry and their two sons, Christopher and Joseph; eldest son Robert and his former spouse, Suzanne Smith; and 5 grandchildren: Logan, Hayden, Cora, Thomas and Fiona. His love, kindness, helpfulness and jokes will always be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date. Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society.