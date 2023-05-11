The Villages has helped improve the education level of the area

To the Editor:

I acknowledge your thoughts on the growth of The Villages and would like to add that it isn’t just The Villages that is expanding, but also several other developers.

This is happening all over, not just in Sumter County.

In addition to attracting more doctors, dining and shopping they have also improved the education level of the area.

I know it’s hard to accept change but this is happening in every state. Try to enjoy life since you never know when your time here on earth will end.

Pat Hoover

Village of Santiago