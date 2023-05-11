Trio of Walmart shoplifting suspects caught with big screen TV in their car

A trio of Walmart shoplifting suspects were caught with a big screen television in their car.

The three men were driving away from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when the were pulled over in the nearby Marshalls Home Goods parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were identified as:

• Andrew David Cabin, 49, of Belleview.

• Joseph Berry Sutton, 48, of Belleview.

• Edward Paul Zarnowski, 36, of Belleview.

Items found in their car included a Philips 4K television, a surround sound system, a pro sprayer, grocery items and jewelry. Some of the items still had their pricetags attached. In addition, anti-shoplifting tools were found in the vehicle.

Cabin had been convicted in 2017 of theft of services in Illinois.

Zarnowski had been convicted in 2004 of shoplifting in New Jersey. He is currently on felony probation following a drug conviction in Marion County.

All three men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Cabin’s bond was set at $7,000 and Sutton’s bond was set at $3,000. Zarnowski was being held without bond due to the probation violation.