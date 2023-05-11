86.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wildwood clearing way for new downtown commercial space  

By Staff Report

Demolition has begun on vacant buildings at the corner of Main Street/U.S. 301 and Wonders Street in Wildwood in preparation of new construction. 

The former Decades building was taken down today as the site is cleared for what will become approximately 8,000 square feet of new, leasable commercial space. 

This pre-construction activity is among the early phases of the Railyard project, which will also include a new multistory parking garage of about 125 spaces. Work on the garage may begin as soon as the end of this year. The Railyard is the first major component in the city’s Downtown Master Plan implementation.

Demolition has begun on vacant buildings in downtown Wildwood.

“This is such an exciting time for Wildwood,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “I remember when the intersection of Main Street and State Route 44 was just a stop sign and a couple of two-lane roads.  We are growing into a city with ever-increasing opportunity and reason for our youth to plant their roots and raise their families right here at home.”

According to City Manager Jason McHugh, demolition is expected to be complete by the end of this month. 

