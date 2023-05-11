William M. Munzert

THE VILLAGES, FL – William “Bill” M. Munzert, 66, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023.

He was the beloved husband of Lee-Ann (Webster) Munzert for nearly forty-six years. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late James R., Sr., and Geraldine M. (Yair) Munzert.

Bill graduated from the former Don Bosco Technical High School, Boston, MA, in 1974 and continued his education at Stonehill College, Easton, MA, where he earned a Business and Marketing degree in 1992. He concluded his formal studies at Boston University after achieving a Master of Education degree. Bill led a successful career working in Human Resources, specifically in organizational development and training for several firms. He spent majority of his career at Polaroid Corporation, formerly in Norwood, MA, for twenty-five years until its closure. Bill also worked at the former Thomson Financial, Boston, MA, Mimecast of Waltham, MA, Drake Beam Morin Thomson of Providence, Mercury Systems of Andover, MA and was the proprietor of William Munzert Associates, formerly of Pawtucket. He retired in 2021 from SharkNinja, Needham, MA, and relocated to The Villages in Florida in 2022, where he made many dear friends.

Bill was a faithful communicant of St. Teresa Church, Pawtucket, for over thirty years, where he volunteered at the parish fesitvals, St. Teresa School and was instrumental of the development of the Marriage Preparation Program. He was also a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL, where he volunteered at the food pantry. Bill was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #234, Dedham, MA and St. Blaise Council Knights of Columbus #15291, Bellingham, MA.

Bill enjoyed traveling the world, whether swimming with sharks in South Africa or relaxing in Cape Cod at his former Mashpee summer home. He was an incredible gardener and a sharp bocce player. Bill was most proud of his family and dedicated his life as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His presence will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved Bill.

Besides his devout wife, he is survived by three loving sons, Christopher Munzert and his wife, Stacey, of Barrington, Billy Munzert and his fiancée, Ashley Grenier, of East Providence and Eric Munzert and his significant other, Sydney Getzin, of Somerville, MA; two adoring grandchildren, Gavin and Rylin; a sister, Maureen (Munzert) Carbone and her husband, Chris, of Marshfield, MA; seven nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces, grandnephews and dear friends. He was the brother of the late James R. Munzert, Jr., and Mary Cyr, and brother-in-law of the late William “Bill” E. Webster, III.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 9:00 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s memory to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.