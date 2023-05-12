85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 12, 2023
type here...

Brightly painted driveway irks elected official in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A brightly painted driveway has irked an elected official in The Villages.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer brought a photo of the offending driveway to Friday morning’s meeting of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

“This upsets me. It’s not the neighborhood I moved into. I feel like this belongs in a trailer park,” she said.

The bright color of this driveway was disccused by the Community Development District 1
The bright color of this driveway was discussed by the Community Development District 1.

Biebesheimer said when she bought her home in The Villages in 1996, she believed the deed restrictions prevented residents from painting their driveways in “hot, energetic, neon” colors.

However, CDD 1 has no power to regulate driveway colors. Biebesheimer wondered when that changed.

Supervisor Kathy Porter said someone in her neighborhood has a piano painted on the driveway.

She agreed that the driveway issue is getting out of hand.

“It needs to be addressed,” Porter said.

Supervisors said they would be interested in hearing from residents on this subject.

Share your thoughts about regulating driveway colors at letters@villages-news.com

Headlines

Troll strikes with a vengeance reporting 40 deed compliance violations

News
A troll struck with a vengeance reporting 40 deed compliance violations in The Villages.
Read more

Official says ‘Miss Parr should be put on notice’ for sale of out-of-compliance homes

News
An official called for The Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr to be warned about the sale of out-of-compliance homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Out-of-state owner claims to be unaware of mold on villa in The Villages

News
An out-of-state owner claimed to be unaware of mold growing on his villa in The Villages.
Read more

Report sheds light on plane crash that claimed lives of part-time Villagers

News
The release of a preliminary report is shedding light on a plane crash that claimed the lives of a couple who wintered at their home in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Village of Santiago man gets hole-in-one

Golf
A Village of Santiago resident celebrated after getting a hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Read more

Seven executive golf courses closed in The Villages

News
Seven executive golf courses are currently closed in The Villages. We’ve got the list and the reasons for the closures.
Read more

Webster joins with fellow GOP lawmakers on measure to secure southern border

News
Congressman Daniel Webster has joined with other Republicans to pass the Secure the Border Act of 2023.
Read more

Wildwood teacher accused of pulling hair of special needs student

Crime
A Wildwood Elementary School teacher has been arrested after allegedly abusing a special needs student.
Read more

Premier Medical Associates to pay $750,000 to resolve claims of false billing

News
Premier Medical Associates of The Villages has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve claims of false billing.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness