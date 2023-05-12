Brightly painted driveway irks elected official in The Villages

A brightly painted driveway has irked an elected official in The Villages.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer brought a photo of the offending driveway to Friday morning’s meeting of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

“This upsets me. It’s not the neighborhood I moved into. I feel like this belongs in a trailer park,” she said.

Biebesheimer said when she bought her home in The Villages in 1996, she believed the deed restrictions prevented residents from painting their driveways in “hot, energetic, neon” colors.

However, CDD 1 has no power to regulate driveway colors. Biebesheimer wondered when that changed.

Supervisor Kathy Porter said someone in her neighborhood has a piano painted on the driveway.

She agreed that the driveway issue is getting out of hand.

“It needs to be addressed,” Porter said.

Supervisors said they would be interested in hearing from residents on this subject.

