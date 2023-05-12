David Leroy Oetjen

May 23, 1938 – May 8, 2023

David Oetjen was born May 23, 1938 in Washington, Iowa. Son of parents Alyce Marie (Peterson) Oetjen and Walter T. Oetjen. The family later moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa where he attended grade school and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1956.

He attended the University of Iowa, majoring in Sociology as well as engaging in additional studies in Radio, Television, and Film. While at the University he was a member of Theta Xi social fraternity, serving for a time as the fraternity president, He graduated in 1960 with a BA in Liberal Arts.

Applying his background in communications after graduation he began employment at KXIC (AM) radio in Iowa City. Later he assisted in putting sister station KXIC- FM on the air and subsequently became Manager of the FM facility. While at KXIC he also served as remote engineer for WHO(AM) Radio (Des Moines) broadcasting University of Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball play-by-play.

In 1967 Oetjen accepted a position with television station WTEN-TV, channel 10, CBS affiliate in Albany, New York. WTEN-TV was owned by famous radio and television news pioneer and world explorer, Lowell Thomas in association with his partner, the late Hollywood producer Mike Todd. The ownership was the first of many television and radio stations to become Capital City Broadcasting, the eventual owner of the ABC Television Network. Capital Cities were dismantled after the network was later sold to present owners, The Disney Company.

In 1969 Oetjen became Radio/Television & Audio Visual Manager of Barlow/Johnson Advertising in Syracuse, New York. Leaving Barlow/Johnson in 1976 he moved to WNYS-TV, channel 9, ABC affiliate in Syracuse as Promotion Director. In 1980 he became Promotion Manager/Community Relations for WTVH-TV channel 5 (Meredith Corporation) CBS affiliate also in Syracuse, While at WTVH-TV he produced hundreds of program promotions and assembled numerous CBS affiliate Fall Program Presentations. Oetjen cooperates with the City of Syracuse, the Onondaga County Department of Parks and Recreation as well as the Syracuse Symphony in promoting and creating variety of diverse events.

In 1990 Oetjen moved to Florida as writer/ producer for giant television retailer Home Shopping Network (HSN) in Tampa Bay. Later that same year he experienced a debilitating stroke abruptly terminating his broadcast career. Reinventing himself after rehabilitation, Oetjen successfully wrote several novels under the pen name Jon David Douglas.

Oetjen was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, Ronald. Throughout his life, David was fond of music, both Classical and popular, especially pop hits of the 60s and 70s. Following cremation, Oetjen’s ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico. David Oetjen was a resident of The Villages, Florida since 2000.