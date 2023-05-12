90.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Don Schober, 72, died Monday, May 1, 2023.

Donald (Don) Schober, Jr. was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Donald Schober, Sr. and Thelma Schober. Don was a proud husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and business executive. Don and his wife Judy of 51 years moved to The Villages in 2013 where they enjoyed golf, gardening, volunteering, and spending time outdoors with their dog Gabby.

Survivors include his wife Judy; sister Sheila; his sons Jason (Susan), Aaron (Kristin), Josh (Lindsey), and Mike (Lindsey) and their nine grandchildren.

After serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War, Don worked in the automotive warranty and reinsurance business for 37 years. Don was an avid musician, playing guitar, piano, and more ranging from blues and Motown to his most recent contributions to the Praise Band at Lake Deaton UMC.

A celebration of life service will be held on June 24th at 11 am at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood, FL 34785. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either via check to Wildwood UMC/Drive Through Dinner Church, 300 Mason Street, Wildwood, FL 34785 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org in honor of Sheila Littiken.

