James H. Eaton, of THE VILLAGES, sunrise (March 2, 1939) – sunset (May 5, 2023) at 84 years of age.

Jim was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to Jesse Boone and Jessie Mae Eaton. Upon graduating from high school in Portsmouth, Jim enlisted in the military; serving in the US Marine Corps from 1956 to 1960. He subsequently continued his military career in the US Army from 1963 to 1979.

During his military career, Jim held several positions including; MILITARY POLICE/CORRECTIONS OFFICER, ARMY RECRUITER, and GENERAL OFFICER STAFFER. Jim served several tours during the VIETNAM WAR and was awarded numerous medals including; BRONZE STAR, ARMY COMMENDATIONS (7 times), ARMED SERVICES EXPENDITION MEDAL, MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD, and the REPUBLIC of VIETNAM GALLANTRY CROSS. Jim was an expert with both RIFLE and PISTOL.

After retiring from the military, his civilian career included being a self-employed automobile upholsterer and a train conductor on the B&O Railroad. Jim was also a Mail Carrier/Manager with the US Postal Service for many years, an American Red Cross volunteer for 8 years and a member of the American Legion.

Jim met and married his wife Jessie L. Young in Rochester, New York where they lived until his retirement. They moved to THE VILLAGES in 1999. They were happily married for 52 years! Jim was predeceased by his parents, brother William (Billy) L. James and sister, Shirley Mae James. Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife and daughter Deanna Y. Eaton (College Park, M.D.). He also leaves to cherish his memory; sisters-in-law: Lottie Woods/Smith (Dallas, TX.) and Lillie (James) Winston (Miami, FL) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim, also affectionally known as Tony, was a kind, fun loving and generous person. He always had time to greet and joke with friends and strangers alike. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, wisdom and generosity towards others. He was always available to counsel his younger nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports enthusiast, as both a participant and spectator. His real passion was playing and watching GOLF and playing poker both live and online! Jim will forever be fondly remembered by his family, friends, neighbors and associates.

Jim will be GREATLY MISSED! REST IN PEACE