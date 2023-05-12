John Mckinnon, 90 of Lady Lake, FL passed away April 26 at Villages Hospital.

John leaves behind his devoted wife of 38 years Janet (Canney) McKinnon and his children Susan Fetzner (Mike) of Windham, NH and Peter Mckinnon (Brenda) of Concord, NH, Stepdaughter Sharon Canavesio (Dennis), Stepsons Brian Arnold (Lauri) and Stephen Arnold, Grandchildren Derick Jones (Elizabeth) and Denise Jones, and Step grandchildren Colin Warren and Eva Warren.

After growing up in RI and MA, John joined the Marines directly out of high school. He served in the Korean War and after discharge joined the Naval Reserve and National Guard. Scouting was a very important part of John’s life. He loved scouting as a child and volunteered for many years as an adult passing long his skills and support to the next generation. John worked 25 years for Lockheed Sanders in NH. He began as a draftsman and worked his way up to Configuration Manager. John and Janet met at Lockheed.

After retirement they spent several years traveling in their motor home and eventually settled in FL. They served the Lord at Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, FL where services will be held on May 12th at 10:30 am.