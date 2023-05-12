79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 12, 2023
type here...

John Mckinnon

By Staff Report
John Mckinnon
John Mckinnon

John Mckinnon, 90 of Lady Lake, FL passed away April 26 at Villages Hospital.

John leaves behind his devoted wife of 38 years Janet (Canney) McKinnon and his children Susan Fetzner (Mike) of Windham, NH and Peter Mckinnon (Brenda) of Concord, NH, Stepdaughter Sharon Canavesio (Dennis), Stepsons Brian Arnold (Lauri) and Stephen Arnold, Grandchildren Derick Jones (Elizabeth) and Denise Jones, and Step grandchildren Colin Warren and Eva Warren.

After growing up in RI and MA, John joined the Marines directly out of high school. He served in the Korean War and after discharge joined the Naval Reserve and National Guard. Scouting was a very important part of John’s life. He loved scouting as a child and volunteered for many years as an adult passing long his skills and support to the next generation. John worked 25 years for Lockheed Sanders in NH. He began as a draftsman and worked his way up to Configuration Manager. John and Janet met at Lockheed.

After retirement they spent several years traveling in their motor home and eventually settled in FL. They served the Lord at Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, FL where services will be held on May 12th at 10:30 am.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has helped improve the education level of the area

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that development in Sumter County has helped raise the bar when it comes to education.

Bought-and-paid for politicians living in The Villages are running the show

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bushnell resident argues that residents of south Sumter County have no representation as bought-and-paid-for politicians from The Villages are running the show.

Why no country clubs south of State Road 44?

A Village of Gilchrist resident is wondering why no country clubs are being built south of State Road 44. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can’t compare growth of The Villages to extermination of American Indians

A Village of Duval resident says you can’t compare the growth of The Villages to the extermination of the American Indians.

Suggestions for improving life in The Villages

A Villager offers ideas for improving life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos