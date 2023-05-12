78.4 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, May 13

By Staff Report

Second Slice

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Penta

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Clark Barrios Band

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident notes that we’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive.

A suggestion to make Meggison Road safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Meggison Road.

My mobile home in Sumter County was my slice of paradise

A resident of Adamsville, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the debate about whether The Villages has been good for Sumter County.

The Villages has helped improve the education level of the area

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that development in Sumter County has helped raise the bar when it comes to education.

Bought-and-paid for politicians living in The Villages are running the show

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bushnell resident argues that residents of south Sumter County have no representation as bought-and-paid-for politicians from The Villages are running the show.

