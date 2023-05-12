Mary Grace Lapp

Mary Grace (Margie) Lapp, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Born on April 5, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Quinter.

Margie was the loving wife of Stephen Lapp, her husband of 38 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Michele McNeill, Mark Eckenrode (Whitney), Marcie McCarthy (Daniel), and stepchildren John Lapp (Lindsey), Dottie Lapp, and Steve Lapp; grandchildren Justin Edwards, Shane Edwards, Madison McNeill, Alexandra Lewis (Jake), Jackson Cushwa, Gracyn Eckenrode, Brooks Eckenrode, Collin McCarthy, John Lapp, Lilly Lapp, Ryann Lapp; great grandchildren, Clayton Lewis, Braylen Failor, Bentley Lewis.

Margie spent her career working for Montgomery County Public Schools as an office manager. Outside of work, she loved to travel with her family on adventures to the Pocono’s for ski trips and camping and spent many summers at her family home in Bethany Beach, DE. She was an avid athlete competing regularly on the golf course, pickle ball courts, softball fields, skiing and bowling. Margie had a passion for serving others, involved in numerous charitable and volunteer activities, most notably her work in the national organization, Operation Shoebox and locally, starting and running the Sunshine Club, a welcome committee for new neighbors to the area. Margie had a contagious love for life, her friends and family, and an insatiable appetite for the dance floor with husband by her side.

The family welcomes you to join them in the funeral mass on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church at 5323 E. County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL at 1:00pm. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Truman Recreation Center at 3:00pm.