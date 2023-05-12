90.3 F
Friday, May 12, 2023
My mobile home in Sumter County was my slice of paradise

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve been keeping up with the line of posts about exterminating the native American’s and stealing their land. Then I came across the one about “withering on the vine” and “jealously.” The lady stated something about being shallow and this area being stagnant.
Here’s my view:
Thirty five years ago I purchased the 5 acres and the mobile, yes mobile; disgusting, home that I currently live in. It was bought and paid for, kept up, with the intention of retiring in a peaceful country setting in rural Sumter County. The vast open fields and pastures were filled with watermelons FLOURISHING on the vines, our natural lakes and ponds were not stagnant and very fishable. There were peppers and eggplants and cattle far as you could see. Life was good. I aged and came to retirement age, and THEN……
Along came The Villages and without regard to the natives, couldn’t care less about, about how we felt, they bulldozed our watermelon fields, destroyed our pasture land and displaced our wildlife. They made huge golf courses first and sucked our groundwater to grow them, (19 collapsed wells in my village, the first year of Fenney), coyotes and coons have flooded into the areas where we live because it’s all they have left. The traffic is so bad you have to allow a lot of extra time to go anywhere. And so on and so on.
Now I have some Villager lady telling me I’m jealous because I didn’t sell 25 acres and become a multi-millionaire. Ma’am, I am not jealous of you, I pity you. You think that it’s all about the mighty dollar and you having more than me. You don’t, trust me.

Bruce Gregory
Adamsville

 

