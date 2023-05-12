Nathaniel Gordineer

79.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Nathaniel (Nat) Gordineer of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on May 9, 2023 from illness. He was preceded by parents Lester and Densil Gordineer, he was one of fourteen children.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia (Pat) Gordineer and four children; Nancy Sewalk of Ocala, FL, Kathy Haviland of Fruitland Park, FL, Roger Gordineer and his wife Joan Marie of Lady Lake, FL, Susan Chron and her husband Michael of Mt. Kisco, NY. As well as five grandchildren: Adam, James, Sean, Roger, and Alexis, and three precious great grandchildren.

Nat retired from Westchester County Dept. of Parks and Recreation. His favorite past time was spent with his family, taking pride in his yard, and he really loved baseball. He was a #1 NY Mets fan for sure.

He attended Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, NY.

A visitation will be held at Page Theus Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 16th from 11:00 AM to 12:00Pm followed by a funeral service.

