Official says ‘Miss Parr should be put on notice’ for sale of out-of-compliance homes

An official called for The Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr to be warned about the sale of out-of-compliance homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors has been wrestling for months with the problem of residents of patio villas removing sod at their homes and replacing it with stone. Several homeowners, who have had the stone for years at their patio villas, have found themselves in violation of deed compliance after anonymous complaints were lodged with Community Standards. Several of the homeowners said they purchased their homes with the stone already in place.

A supervisor earlier this year held up Properties of The Villages advertising with listings of patio villas with stone in place, as clearly seen in photographs. Other realtors are also selling patio villas with stone in violation of the deed restriction.

In the end, the purchasers of the patio villas with rock end up paying the price.

“The buyers get blindsided,” said Supervisor Richard Belles.

He said the District Office needs to get the message across to the people selling homes.

“I think Miss Parr should be put on notice, too. Because she runs the department,” Belles said.

CDD 3 had some hope of changing the rule against rock at patio villas, but complexities of the permit through the Southwest Florida Water Management District have stymied those efforts.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the patio villas found in violation had not gone before the Architectural Review Committee when the owners opted to put down the stone. She said the violations could have been avoided if the proper procedure had been followed.