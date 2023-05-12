Out-of-state owner claims to be unaware of mold on villa in The Villages

An out-of-state owner claimed to be unaware of mold growing on his villa in The Villages.

The home at 16882 SE 94th Sunnybrook Circle in the Sunnyside Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about the mold on the home owned by Charles Teney was received Feb. 14 by Community Standards.

There were numerous attempts to contact the homeowner, according to evidence provided by Community Standards at the hearing. When the homeowner was finally reached, he indicated he was out of the state and unaware of the problem. He provided assurances he would have his landscaper take care of the mold. However, an inspection of the property on Wednesday showed that the mold was still growing on the side of the home.

The board agreed to give Teney seven days to get rid of the mold. However, if he fails to do so, a contractor will be hired to power wash the home at a rate of $150 per hour, and the cost will be billed to the homeowner, in addition to a $100 administrative fee.