Webster joins with fellow GOP lawmakers on measure to secure southern border

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined with other Republicans to pass the Secure the Border Act of 2023.

“House Republicans fulfilled their commitment to Americans to deliver a nation that’s safe,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “President Biden reversed the Trump-era policies that helped secure our border and reduce illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and implemented radical open border policies instead of enforcing the law.

“The first step to immigration reform must be securing our borders, and this bill does that. By including two bills I’ve cosponsored, this bill is a step in the right direction to secure our border and combat illegal immigration. I will continue to advocate for and support policies and legislation that secure our borders and sensibly reform our immigration laws.”

House Republicans Secure the Border Act of 2023:

Forces the Biden Administration to resume construction of the border wall and deploy technology to the southern and northern border.

Increases the number of Border Patrol agents and provides additional pay.

Ends catch and release.

Reforms the asylum process by raising credible fear standard and prohibits asylum for those who enter outside a U.S. port of entry.

Strengthens current law to protect unaccompanied minors from human trafficking.

Requires parents and children to be held together while a parent is adjudicated for illegal entry and closes loophole created by federal court which caused parents and children to be separated.

Requires transparency regarding illegal crossings from the Department of Homeland Security, and much more.

Although the House passed the measure, it has no chance of making it through the U.S. Senate.