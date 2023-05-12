79.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
William Shaver Patterson

By Staff Report

William Shaver “Bill” Patterson, 73, passed away on May 1, 2023, at his home in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 11, 1949, in Durham, NC, the son of Hubert C. and Betty F. Patterson.

Bill graduated from George School, located in Newtown, PA, class of 1969. He then attended University of NC, in Chapel Hill, NC, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Soon after graduating, he attended Marine Corps Officer Candidates School, in Quantico, Va. He served as a Marine for many years before transferring commissions to fly with the “Hurricane Hunters” in the Air Force, where he served 20+ years before retiring at the rank of major. Bill’s careers included serving his country, FAA air traffic control & flight safety, and his passion of flying as an international airline pilot. In 1972, Bill married his sweetheart and they celebrated 51 years of marriage in March.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Robert F. Patterson. Surviving in addition to his wife, Michelle D. Patterson, are his daughter, Patricia P. VanGraafeiland, and her husband, Robert W. VanGraafeiland; son, Robert D. Patterson and his wife, Margaret T. Patterson; three grandchildren, Oceana J. VanGraafeiland, Laiken W. VanGraafeiland, and Robert T. Patterson; his older brother, Hubert “Clif” Patterson and younger sister, Maryann P. Ingersoll; several nieces and a nephew, as well as his beloved dog, “Peter Pan Patterson.”

A “Celebration of Life” will be held, in the summer of 2023, in his home state of NC. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way, in lieu of flowers, may make gifts in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the USO.

