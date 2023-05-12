90.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
Woman arrested after refusing to return ailing man’s dog

By Staff Report
Jennifer Marie Sharp
A woman was arrested after refusing to return an ailing man’s dog.

Jennifer Marie Sharp, 39, was arrested on a felony charge of theft Thursday night at her home in the Triumph development in Wildwood, near The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in April went in for a medical procedure and left his dog named Paco at his apartment in a senior living center to be cared for by neighbors and employees of the facility. A nurse determined Paco was not properly being cared for and contacted Sharp, asking her to pick up the dog. Sharp had previously worked at the facility

The dog’s owner returned home on May 4 and discovered his dog was missing. Staffers at the facility contacted Sharp and tried to persuade her to return Paco. She stopped taking calls from the staffers.

Sharp finally returned the dog this week, but the owner said he still wanted to see her prosecuted.

Sharp told deputies she did not think the man could properly care for the dog.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $12,000 bond.

