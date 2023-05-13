Coconut Cove Recreation Center pickleball courts to be closed

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center Pickleball Courts will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 18.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Coconut Cove Recreation Center at (352) 750-5870.
