The Villages
Saturday, May 13, 2023
El Santiago Recreation Center family pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The El Santiago Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 28.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact El Santiago Recreation Center at (352) 753-1410.

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thank you for support of Vietnam Veterans pancake breakfast

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful to all those who supported their recent pancake breakfast.

We’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident notes that we’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive.

A suggestion to make Meggison Road safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Meggison Road.

My mobile home in Sumter County was my slice of paradise

A resident of Adamsville, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the debate about whether The Villages has been good for Sumter County.

