FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist near Del Webb

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle after the driver hit a bicyclist and fled the scene near Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield.

A 44-year-old Umatilla man was riding the bicycle at 4:30 a.m. Friday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was struck by the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The suspected hit-and-run vehicle is a 1994-1998 silver or gray Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or C series/K series, 1500, 1500 HD, 2500 HD, or 3500 HD.