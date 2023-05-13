77.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Imprisoned Villager who hit bicyclists sells her home at handsome profit

By Meta Minton
Marilyn Hamilton’s booking photo with the Department of Corrections.

A Villager convicted of hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and leaving them crumpled on the roadway has sold her home at a handsome profit.

Marilyn Hamilton, 91, is serving a five-year prison sentence at the Lowell Correctional Center in Marion County. Her release date is Dec. 14, 2027.

Last month, she sold her home at 3025 Twisted Oak Way in the Village of Fernandina for $470,000. She and her husband purchased the home in 2012 for $244,300.

Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

Marilyn Hamilton’s white Mercedes can be seen in her garage on Twisted Oak Way in The Villages.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that Hamilton got out of her vehicle, saw the husband and wife injured and lying on the road, got back into her car and drove away. The vehicle was later recovered at the Mercedes dealership in Gainesville, where it was being repaired.

While delivering Hamilton’s five-year prison sentence in December in Sumter County Court, Judge Don Briggs emphasized that Hamilton’s biggest legal problem wasn’t the crash itself, but the fact she left the scene.

 

