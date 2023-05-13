It’s all about the money when it comes to the Morse family

To the Editor:

First off, I would like to say that I’m outside The Villages and I’ve been living at my present address for three years. Out of those three years I’ve seen The Villages gobble up land with no regard for what other residents think or say. The Morse family is greedy and doesn’t care about anyone or anything.

They don’t see the environment, they see dollars and that’s all they care about. I put The Villages residents as environment destroyers. I also read articles about how current Village residents are unhappy and spoiled and entitled.

News Flash! Village residents, you are on that podium with the Morse family of rude, obnoxious, entitled and environment ruining residents the next thing I’m going to say is that us outsiders are the ones that work in the places you shop, get gas and eat at. People want to work but once they get a taste of your bad behavior and how you all treat us that’s why they leave and don’t want to be around all of you Villages residents. Just remember the next time you want to complain and catch an attitude with us remember, if it wasn’t for us you wouldn’t have your lifestyle.

Christine Grover