Little white cross placed on District property in The Villages

By Staff Report

A little white cross has been placed on District property in The Villages.

The cross was placed on property along the multi-modal path between the bridge over Lake Sumter and Lake Sumter Landing.

Community Development District 8 has been waging a protracted legal war with Village of Tamarind Grove residents Wayne and Bonnie Anderson over the little white cross in their yard. CDD 8 maintains the little white cross is a lawn ornament and therefore its placement in their yard is a violation of the deed restriction. CDD 8 supervisors are scheduled to huddle with their legal counsel on Friday to discuss the status of the case.

The little white cross movement began in a small town in Michigan.

