Margaret Whitehead

Margaret “Blanche” Whitehead of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 4th, the day after her 98th birthday.

She was born in Irwin, PA, went to Circleville school, and graduated from Norwin High School. After graduation she attended Pennsylvania State College to complete certification in Engineering Drafting and worked for Westinghouse in the Drafting Department. She graduated from Transylvania Bible School in Freeport, PA. For the next 15 years she ran a linotype machine and managed the School’s Print Shop. Leaving the school with her cousin, Mildred Eicher, they moved to North Huntingdon and she worked in Pittsburgh, PA as the Plant Manager at Rust Engineering/Wheelabrator-Frye.

Retirement then took she and Mildred to Avon Park, FL for the next 28 years. Blanche then moved to Lady Lake, FL in 2015 to be with her sister Corinne Whitehead.

During her time in North Huntingdon, she was very involved in her church, and served her Lord in many different ways including as Daily Vacation Bible School Director for many years, taught and supervised the Junior Church Department, sang in the choir and also in a quartette.

She had diversified interests and skills as she later became certified as a Reflexologist. She loved to travel and traveled extensively all over the United States, even to Alaska, in an RV, which she maintained herself. She also traveled to Israel and Africa on Missionary trips.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Whitehead and her mother Emily Kunkle Whitehead.

She is survived by her sister Corinne Whitehead.

Corinne would like to thank Davelyn Ross for the many hours of love and compassion shown to us as well as friends and “the ladies from the churches” for the care and compassion they showed Blanche in her final days.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel of Christian Faith,1401 Paradise Drive in the Villages, Thursday May 18th at 2:00 p.m.

Interment to follow at the Irwin Memorial Cemetery.