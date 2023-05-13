This week, we recognized National Fentanyl Awareness Day by joining law enforcement leaders and other first responders in Clearwater to launch a new program to help fight the opioid crisis and save lives.

Our new initiative, Helping Heroes, will provide free naloxone to law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics at select Walmart pharmacy locations across the state.

The latest data nationally show more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses, with fentanyl being the major factor in the record number of deaths. There was also a recent report that showed the number of fentanyl overdose deaths nationwide more than tripled over the past five years.

This program is important now more than ever. Our law enforcement officers and first responders are on the front lines of the opioid crisis. When responding to an overdose, seconds matter, and naloxone could be the difference between life and death.

Through this new program, we are providing another free avenue for our first responders to access this opioid overdose-reversal medication.

To learn more about our Helping Heroes initiative, view the participating Walmart stores and access applications, click here.

By giving our law enforcement and other emergency personnel the supplies they need to protect and serve, we are continuing to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.