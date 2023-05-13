Mother cats and kittens available for fostering in Sumter County

Sumter County Animal Services has received many mother cats and their babies, and is looking for some fostering help from Sumter County citizens.

“We’re getting lots of kitten families and could use help in fostering them. We’ll train potential fosters on how to feed them, make sure they’re gaining the proper weight, and how to socialize them,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “The goal is to get as many kittens as we can into foster homes where they can be cared for and eventually spay/neutered and adopted.”

Interested fosters must meet the following criteria:

Be a Sumter County resident or reside within 35 miles of Sumter County Animal Services kennel location. Provide proof of current rabies vaccinations for each pet in their home. Be willing to bring the fostered animal(s) into the shelter every two to three weeks for

check-ups (if in care for that time).

Animal Services asks that if you do encounter kittens, first keep an eye out for their mom since their mother is the best resource for the kittens’ survival. Animal Services recommends putting a ring of flour around the kittens and checking a few hours later to look for her footprints. If there is no mom or if the kittens show injury or illness, please call Animal Services at 352-689-4400.

If interested in fostering, fill out form at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.