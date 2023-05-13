Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

To the Editor:

I am appalled by Justice Clarence Thomas’ severe ethical breaches. If not an outright breach, then at least the appearance of impropriety that causes one to seriously question his decisions/ethics (and those of his wife). He has failed to disclose/report lavish gifts and financial support from a Republican mega-donor, Harlan Crow. He received luxury vacations, travel on private planes, private school tuitions for at least two relatives, payments for his mother’s house, and God knows what else. All told, the amount of “gifts” over many years most likely totals over a million dollars. His wife Ginni received tens of thousand dollars from Leonard Leo who secretly arranged the payments through KellyAnne Conway. He also did not disclose this income, as required to do. His conduct has likely violated civil and criminal laws and has created the impression that access to and influence over supreme court justices is for sale.

And he is not the only who appears to be influenced by murky outsiders. Who paid for Brett Kavanaugh’s mortgage and paid off his debts? What about Neil Gorsuch? Last year, he joined the 6-3 vote to severely curtail the EPA’s ability to regulate power plant emissions. Was he trying to appease the summary dismissal of his mother as head of the EPA under Reagan (she was a slash and burn director who tried to gut the EPA) or serving the activists who pushed for his nomination so that administrative safety rules would be stricken, or both?

And, at last, we get to Samuel Alito. In the Dobbs decision, he cites outdated science and questionable common law from the 17th and 18th centuries to justify abortion bans. Is his Catholic faith governing his decisions that effect the rest of us in direct opposition to the First Amendment — freedom of religion and freedom from religion?

These issues cause me to seriously question the legitimacy of this court.

Dorothy Stephens

Village of St. Charles