84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 13, 2023
type here...

Thank you for support of Vietnam Veterans pancake breakfast

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I want to thank all of our volunteers who made this day special for our Pancake Breakfast that was held on May 6 at Bonifay Country Club.
A special thanks goes to FMK Restaurants and the staff of Bonifay Country Club as well as all of our sponsors to help us reach our goal. Most important, thank you goes to all of the patrons who attended our breakfast and donated money to help our cause. Your generosity makes many other peoples’ lives happy knowing that we care for others. Once again, we thank each and everyone again for their support.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

We’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive

A Lake Deaton RV Park resident notes that we’ve lost the cattle but have a herd of Villagers who can’t drive.

A suggestion to make Meggison Road safer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Meggison Road.

My mobile home in Sumter County was my slice of paradise

A resident of Adamsville, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the debate about whether The Villages has been good for Sumter County.

The Villages has helped improve the education level of the area

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that development in Sumter County has helped raise the bar when it comes to education.

Photos