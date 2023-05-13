Thank you for support of Vietnam Veterans pancake breakfast

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of directors of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I want to thank all of our volunteers who made this day special for our Pancake Breakfast that was held on May 6 at Bonifay Country Club.

A special thanks goes to FMK Restaurants and the staff of Bonifay Country Club as well as all of our sponsors to help us reach our goal. Most important, thank you goes to all of the patrons who attended our breakfast and donated money to help our cause. Your generosity makes many other peoples’ lives happy knowing that we care for others. Once again, we thank each and everyone again for their support.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood