Villager knocked from golf cart after hit by car on Morse Boulevard

A Villager was knocked from his golf cart after he was hit by a car on Morse Boulevard.

The 75-year-old Village of Del Mar man was driving a green 2010 Yamaha golf cart at 1 p.m. Friday as he was traveling north on Morse Boulevard and making a left turn onto Madero Drive at the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a gold 2007 Cadillac CTS driven by a 77-year-old Lady Lake man.

The Cadillac hit the right side of the golf cart and it overturned. The Village of Del Mar man was knocked out of the golf cart. He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.