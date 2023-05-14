AAC to spend $144,722 on improvements at gates in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee is looking to spend $144,722 on improvements at gates in The Villages.

The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, this past week discussed its preliminary budget for 2023-24 and the gate improvements are included.

The gate improvements are:

• Boone Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000

• Del Mar Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000

• El Cortez Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000

• Morse South Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000

• Glenbrook Gate, roof replacement $10,384

• El Cortez Gate, roof replacement $15,675

• Morse North Gate, roof replacement $18,040

• Morse South Gate, roof replacement $17,325

• Santo Domingo Gate, roof replacement $15,675

• Shay Gate, roof replacement $7,623