AAC to spend $144,722 on improvements at gates in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee is looking to spend $144,722 on improvements at gates in The Villages.
The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, this past week discussed its preliminary budget for 2023-24 and the gate improvements are included.
The gate improvements are:
• Boone Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000
• Del Mar Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000
• El Cortez Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000
• Morse South Gate, heating and air conditioning replacement at $15,000
• Glenbrook Gate, roof replacement $10,384
• El Cortez Gate, roof replacement $15,675
• Morse North Gate, roof replacement $18,040
• Morse South Gate, roof replacement $17,325
• Santo Domingo Gate, roof replacement $15,675
• Shay Gate, roof replacement $7,623