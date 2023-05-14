87.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 14, 2023
CDD 5 supervisors invite residents to town hall meeting Wednesday

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 5 supervisors are inviting residents to a town hall meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at  Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Supervisors will cover the following topics:

District History, Roles, Responsibilities/Financial Strength of District 5: Chairman Gary Kadow

Budget/Finance/Bond and Maintenance Assessments : Vice Chairman Jerry Knoll

Investments and IAC : Supervisor Walter Martin

Project Wide Advisory Committee: Supervisor Jerry Ferlisi

Deed Compliance/ARC : Chairman Gary Kadow

Community Involvement/Engagement : Supervisor Mark Schweikert

