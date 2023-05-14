CDD 5 supervisors invite residents to town hall meeting Wednesday

Community Development District 5 supervisors are inviting residents to a town hall meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
Supervisors will cover the following topics:
District History, Roles, Responsibilities/Financial Strength of District 5: Chairman Gary Kadow
Budget/Finance/Bond and Maintenance Assessments : Vice Chairman Jerry Knoll
Investments and IAC : Supervisor Walter Martin
Project Wide Advisory Committee: Supervisor Jerry Ferlisi
Deed Compliance/ARC : Chairman Gary Kadow
Community Involvement/Engagement : Supervisor Mark Schweikert