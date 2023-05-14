Homeless child sex offender arrested on reporting violation in Coleman

A man convicted on two counts of child sex abuse in West Virginia has been arrested on a trio of reporting violations in Coleman.

Norman Lee Harris, 53, who is homeless, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest this past week on three counts of failure to properly register, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested at a residence at 138 S. Commercial St. in Coleman.

He had been convicted in 2000 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian or person in a position of trust.