Mom traveling in Cadillac with young son jailed after lying about her identity

A mother traveling with her young son in a Cadillac in which cocaine was found has been tracked down and jailed after lying about her identity.

Crystal Ann Warthen, 34, of Lady Lake, initially evaded arrest after the Cadillac CTS was pulled over in February for a tag light violation, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Warthen was the front seat passenger. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car, prompting a search which led to the discovery of 30 grams of cocaine in the glove compartment.

A juvenile male, who Warten identified as her son, was seated in the back seat of the Cadillac. He was wanted on a juvenile pickup warrant. Warthen presented a false name and false date of birth for herself, as she knew she was wanted on warrant. The police officer later realized that Warthen has lied about her identity.

Warthen was arrested this past week on warrants charging her with providing a false name to law enforcement and failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.