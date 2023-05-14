87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...

Mom traveling in Cadillac with young son jailed after lying about her identity

By Staff Report
Crystal Ann Warthen
Crystal Ann Warthen

A mother traveling with her young son in a Cadillac in which cocaine was found has been tracked down and jailed after lying about her identity.

Crystal Ann Warthen, 34, of Lady Lake, initially evaded arrest after the Cadillac CTS was pulled over in February for a tag light violation, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Warthen was the front seat passenger. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car, prompting a search which led to the discovery of 30 grams of cocaine in the glove compartment.

A juvenile male, who Warten identified as her son, was seated in the back seat of the Cadillac. He was wanted on a juvenile pickup warrant. Warthen presented a false name and false date of birth for herself, as she knew she was wanted on warrant. The police officer later realized that Warthen has lied about her identity.

Warthen was arrested this past week on warrants charging her with providing a false name to law enforcement and failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The condition of golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

We should form a posse and hunt down the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests the possibility of forming a posse to hunt down the trolls.

Wrong spin on community issue

A Village of Del Mar resident objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of a deed compliance issue. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about the money when it comes to the Morse family

A reader writes that the Morse family is all about making money and does not care about the impact on the environment or people who live here. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Photos