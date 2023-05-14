71.8 F
The Villages
Monday, May 15, 2023
Neighbors upset about ‘jungle’ growing at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Neighbors are upset about a “jungle” growing at a home in The Villages.

The home located on Duran Drive in the Village of Alhambra is apparently attracting possums, rats and snakes. Neighbors are worried about their health as well as property values.

The Villages District government officials indicated that the home is the subject of a deed compliance case, but did not go into further detail because it is an ongoing case.

Neighbors are unhappy about this home in the Village of Alhambra.

It is not clear whether the yard is considered to have Florida-Friendly Landscaping, which is a holistic way of looking at the landscape. Florida-Friendly Landscaping is credited with saving an estimated 340 million gallons of water last year throughout the state.

However, many Villagers have voiced opposition to Florida-Friendly Landscaping.

