Readers react to official’s objection to brightly painted driveway

Readers are reacting to an elected official’s objection to a brightly painted driveway in The Villages.

This past week, Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer held up a photo of the offending driveway at a meeting of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

“This upsets me. It’s not the neighborhood I moved into. I feel like this belongs in a trailer park,” she said.

Many readers have had strong reactions to Biebesheimer’s comments.

“If you don’t like something, don’t look at it. We all have different tastes. When one’s vision dims, they need brighter shades to see color. There are more important things in life than trying to control your neighbor’s life,” sad Connie Smallwood.

Some fear that The Villages government is trying to regulate too many aspects of the appearance of homes in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I understand the need to keep up appearances, but honestly regulating every aspect of a person’s life is a bit stifling. These people work their whole lives and pay a lot to afford a lifestyle they deserve. Can we not just allow people the opportunity to express themselves freely? The oppression of The Villages takes away from the beauty of it. It turns neighbors against neighbors. This is beginning to feel like communism,” said Rebecca Kristensen.

Frank Brucato picked up on the theme of communism.

“If people own the house they should be able to do what they want on their property. Since when is this a communist country?” he asked.

Victor Crismale also chimed in on the idea that the heavy hand of government seems to be a bit too much.

“I think all you gestapos should mind your business and concentrate on doing positive things for residents and stop picking on residents! A colored driveway isn’t harming anyone! This reminds me of when the old farts were driving around making anonymous complaints about crosses on lawns,” Crismale said.