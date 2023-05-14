The condition of golf courses in The Villages

To the Editor:

There has been a lot of commentary here about the poor conditions of the golf course in The Villages, both Championship and Executive. The Villages would have you believe that it’s the tremendous use the courses get, and that may be true to a certain extent. However, this past week I played both Mira Mesa and Silver Lake. Thousands of dollars were spent to redo Mira Mesa, but it looks like most of the money went to new plants and landscaping. The greens were horrible. Oh, there was plenty of grass, but the surface looked like the surface of a basketball, all bumpy. They can’t invest in a roller and roll it to remove the bumps? Likewise, Silver Lake’s greens were horrible. They were aerated, which is necessary. They did sand them, but the sand sunk into the aeration holes making the greens extremely bumpy and almost unplayable. The tee boxes were bare ground. It seems they wait until all the grass is gone before the tees are moved. Good golf maintenance would move the tees every couple of days, so the previous location heals. These are not use issues, but pure bad golf course management. Sorry for the length of this, but it needs to be said.

Bob Daniels

Village of Largo