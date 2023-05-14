Trespasser arrested after paying unwanted visits to his brother’s home

A trespasser was arrested after paying unwanted visits to his brother’s home in Lady Lake.

Sean Rigsby, 32, of Lady Lake, continued to be held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with trespassing.

Rigsby, who has a lengthy criminal history, showed up at the home of his brother on Primrose Lane twice on May 7, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The first was at 4 a.m. when he charged at his brother when he opened the front door. The second was a 9 a.m. when he was observed throwing objects at the home. Rigsby had been banned from the home on May 4.

Rigsby is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested multiple times over the past several years. Those include:

In August 2020, he was jailed after allegedly stealing food from the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake. The manager of the minimart claimed he had stolen Guava juice, turkey-and-cheddar pinwheels and mixed fruit and then fled the scene.

In July 2020, he was arrested after he was accused of shoplifting at a Dollar General store in Leesburg and stolen still-cold Velveeta cheese was found behind the Citizens First Bank branch at 800 W. North Blvd.

In May 2020, Rigsby tried to convince Lady Lake Police officers that he was turning his life around when he was ordered to appear in court after turning up at a service station he had been banned from.

In April 2020, he was arrested with drug paraphernalia at Lake Okahumpka Park after being stopped by a Wildwood Police officer who spotted him driving a white Ford Windstar van without a license plate.

In October 2018, he was jailed after being accused of screaming obscenities at random customers at the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande Shopping Center.

In January 2017, he was taken into custody after showing up at a family member’s residence from which he had been banned by a court order. He was arrested after he was spotted attempting to enter the residence through a front window, a Lady Lake Police report states.

In December 2015, Rigsby was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly raiding his mother’s checkbook. After his mother was notified by her bank that eight of her checks totaling $630 had been written out to Sean Rigsby and appeared to have been signed by her, she confronted her son and he returned other checks he had taken, a report says.

In 2012, he was arrested on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and obstructing justice.

In 2011, he was arrested for violating his probation.

In 2010, he was charged with violating a court order for protection against domestic violence, resisting a police officer and battery.

In 2009, he was twice arrested for violating his probation.

In 2008, he was arrested on a charge of battery.