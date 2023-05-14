87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...

Villager who blamed dentures for slurred speech sentenced in drunk driving case

By Staff Report
Gregory Gunnell
Gregory Gunnell

A Villager who blamed his dentures for his slurred speech has been sentenced in a drunk driving case.

Gregory Frank Gunnell, 67, of the Village of Bradford, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for six months. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and get an alcohol evaluation.

He was driving a blue Ford pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 28 traveling east at the intersection of Caballero Court and Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He “peeled out” from the stop sign and made a right turn onto Bichara Boulevard. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Applebee’s restaurant. It appeared Gunnell had been drinking, although he blamed his slurred speech on his dentures. The California native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, however the exercises had to be modified because Gunnell has “a fake left leg,” according to the report. He performed poorly in the exercises and failed to properly touch the tip of his nose. Grunnell provided breath samples that measured .094 and .084 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The condition of golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

We should form a posse and hunt down the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests the possibility of forming a posse to hunt down the trolls.

Wrong spin on community issue

A Village of Del Mar resident objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of a deed compliance issue. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s all about the money when it comes to the Morse family

A reader writes that the Morse family is all about making money and does not care about the impact on the environment or people who live here. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Photos