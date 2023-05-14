87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...

Wrong spin on community issue

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I take issue with your headline “Troll strikes with a vengeance reporting 40 deed compliance violations.” You missed the lead, which is Massive Noncompliance With Deed Restrictions Uncovered. The story is the people who knowingly defy their contractual obligations and then attack when they are called to answer, and how that undercuts the sense of community that has defined The Villages. Your use of the pejorative term “troll” is divisive and unwarranted.

James Olds
Village of Del Mar

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The condition of golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

We should form a posse and hunt down the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests the possibility of forming a posse to hunt down the trolls.

It’s all about the money when it comes to the Morse family

A reader writes that the Morse family is all about making money and does not care about the impact on the environment or people who live here. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is horrified at revelations of ethical breaches on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thank you for support of Vietnam Veterans pancake breakfast

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful to all those who supported their recent pancake breakfast.

Photos