Wrong spin on community issue

To the Editor:

I take issue with your headline “Troll strikes with a vengeance reporting 40 deed compliance violations.” You missed the lead, which is Massive Noncompliance With Deed Restrictions Uncovered. The story is the people who knowingly defy their contractual obligations and then attack when they are called to answer, and how that undercuts the sense of community that has defined The Villages. Your use of the pejorative term “troll” is divisive and unwarranted.

James Olds

Village of Del Mar