Boyfriend arrested after Villager reports ‘suspicious male’ outside her villa

A boyfriend was arrested after a Villager reported a “suspicious male” outside her villa.

The Villager contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and reported the “suspicious male” outside her home on Zest Avenue in the Leyton Villas. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the Villager said her boyfriend had gotten into her red Mazda to go look for the suspicious person.

The boyfriend, 56-year-old James Freeman Travis, soon pulled into the driveway in the red Mazda. The deputy discovered that Travis does not have a driver’s license.

Travis was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.