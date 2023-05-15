85.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 15, 2023
Boyfriend arrested after Villager reports ‘suspicious male’ outside her villa

By Staff Report
James Freeman Travis
A boyfriend was arrested after a Villager reported a “suspicious male” outside her villa.

The Villager contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and reported the “suspicious male” outside her home on Zest Avenue in the Leyton Villas. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the Villager said her boyfriend had gotten into her red Mazda to go look for the suspicious person.

The boyfriend, 56-year-old James Freeman Travis, soon pulled into the driveway in the red Mazda. The deputy discovered that Travis does not have a driver’s license.

Travis was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

