CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I see that the CDD 1 supervisors spent time discussing the color of driveways, a very important topic. Yet when I’ve brought up hundreds of safety issues like, faded stop signs, obstructions in the sight corridor at intersections, worn out pavement markings, multi-modal paths as narrow as 45″, etc. they don’t seem to want to be bothered.
They should have an agenda topic at each of their meetings to discuss safety issues brought up by residents. The District staff should provide status updates on when the safety issues are going to be addressed. I think the supervisors should focus on important topics like safety.

Kenneth Mann
Village of Del La Vista West

 

