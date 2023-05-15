85.6 F
Monday, May 15, 2023
DUI suspect refuses breath test after crashing into Lexus in roundabout

By Staff Report
Maria Carmen Williams
Maria Carmen Williams

A drunk driving suspect refused to submit to a breath test after crashing into a Lexus in a roundabout in The Villages.

Maria Carmen Williams, 30, of Lady Lake, was driving a GMC utility vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Stillwater Trail when she collided with a 2013 Lexus utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared Williams had been drinking. She claimed she’d had a single glass of champagne at about 2 p.m. that day.

Williams performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

