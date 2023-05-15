72.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Hooters reportedly scouting possible location in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Hooters restaurant chain is reportedly scouting a possible location in The Villages.

Hooters has secured a six-unit agreement with the brand’s original founders, now known as Hooters Management Corporation (HMC). In addition to The Villages, the deal also includes new Hooters’ locations in Las Vegas.

Site selection is currently under way in The Villages and North Las Vegas, with locations projected to open by early 2024, according to a news release.

Hooters, known for wings and its suggestively clad servers, is now in its 40th year.

“As we progress into this milestone year, key to our development goals is partnering with bold business leaders who are great representatives of the brand – and our original founders are exactly that,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. “Having the original founders continue to grow and build new stores with us further validates the success of our brand and its upward trajectory. Hooters is on the move – from new agreements to new openings – largely due to our attractive franchise opportunity. Our flexible store models, innovative conversion plans, simple kitchen operations, and decades of being industry leaders positions us as a prime investment for all.” 

While Las Vegas appears to be a tantalizing market for Hooters, the restaurant chain got its start here in Florida. There are roughly 50 Hooters operating in Florida. The nearest Hooters to The Villages is in Ocala.

