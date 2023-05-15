85.6 F
Lady Lake police invite public to McDonald’s for coffee

By Staff Report
The Lady Lake Police Department, in partnership with McDonald’s, will host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m. Monday, May 22. The community is invited to join the department for a free McCafe at McDonald’s, located at 452 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. 

The public is invited to attend a “casual chat with no agenda.” This is an opportunity to sit down with officers and ask questions or share what’s on your mind. The goal is to allow residents and police officers to get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the community in which they live in and serve. 

The event will also offer attendees an opportunity to meet new interim Lady Lake Police Chief Steven Hunt.

 

