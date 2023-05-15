85.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 15, 2023
Upset with chronic complainers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am getting so tired of all the gripers and complainers of the Villages and the Morse family. I moved here in 1999 and by 2000 the same gripes and complaints were heard. Just think if they got their way all of you who are complaining that came after 2000 would not be here. As far as greedy, everyone here came by being a little greedy themselves. If you owned a business you milked every customer for what you could squeeze out of them. If you worked you did everything to wheedle every dollar and benefit you could from your employer. The Villages is the most environment friendly development you can find. Look at all the preserves and open spaces for wild life. Be thankful for the water retention systems to keep you from getting flooded out. You gripers remind me of a play I reviewed: “I love you, Your perfect, Now Change!” A preacher in Ohio summed it up the best: “Some people go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.” I can not understand continuing to live here if you are that unhappy and miserable. There are choices!

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

