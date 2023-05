A Village of Dunedin woman celebrated after getting her first hole-in-one.

Donna Hosley scored the lucky ace Friday, May 12 at Hole #5 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course. She got the hole-in-one at 110 Yards with a 9 wood using a Callaway golf ball.

If you get a hole-in-one share the news at news@villages-news.com